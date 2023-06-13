Donald Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges on classified documents

(NewsNation) — Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 charges related to classified documents seized from his Florida residence Mar-a-Lago.

This makes Trump the first former president to face a judge on federal charges.

The 37 counts Trump was indicted on last week include 31 under the Espionage Act in connection to the mishandling of these classified documents. Charges against Trump allege the former president refused to return the materials to the National Archives and Records Administration after leaving the White House. Officials also accused Trump of sharing the documents and classified military information with people who don’t have security clearances.

Trump has maintained his innocence, saying on social media that he is being persecuted for political purposes.

In 2022, the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago, recovering 102 classified documents from Trump’s residence. These documents included sensitive national security information about the military and nuclear capabilities of foreign countries, America’s nuclear weapons, U.S. military contingency plans and correspondence from foreign leaders, according to the indictment.

While in court Tuesday, Trump did not speak, though at one point, he did smirk and laugh while speaking to his attorney.

After his arraignment, Trump was allowed to leave the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse in Miami without any travel or legal restrictions. No cash bond was issued.

However, the former commander-in-chief was told he is not allowed to reach out to any potential witnesses in the case. Some close associates of Trump’s were listed in the indictment and could be potential witnesses when the case goes to trial.

Trump aide Waltine Nauta, who was also charged in the indictment, was not arraigned because he lacked proper counsel. Nauta, who is accused of being the one to actually move the boxes containing classified materials in an attempt to conceal them, is expected to return to court June 27.

It remains to be seen what political implications the indictment holds for Trump, who is currently a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential primary. Beyond that, though, he also faces the prospect of a years-long prison sentence.

“We have one set of laws in this country, and they apply to everyone,” Special Counsel Jack Smith, who was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to oversee the investigation, said Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.