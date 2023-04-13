FILE – In this image from video provided by the New York State Attorney General, former President Donald Trump is sworn in for a deposition on Aug. 10, 2022, in New York. Trump is expected to visit the offices of New York Attorney General Letitia James on Thursday, April 13, 2023, for his second deposition in a legal battle over his company’s business practices. (New York State Attorney General via AP, File)

(NewsNation) — Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to be questioned Thursday for his second deposition in a civil case New York Attorney General Letitia James brought against him over his company’s business practices.

James sued Trump last year, claiming he and his family misled banks and business associations by giving them false information about his worth and assets. A trial for the lawsuit, which is seeking $250 million according to The New York Times, is scheduled for October.

Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, Wednesday to announce his arrival in New York. He called the case “unjust” and “ridiculous.” In a different post, Trump wrote that through the case, he will “finally” be able to show what a “great, printable and valuable company I built.”

James declined to answer a question about the planned deposition at a news conference Wednesday, according to the Associated Press. Her lawsuit is not related to the 34 criminal charges Trump is also facing that led to his historic arraignment last week. Trump pleaded not guilty to those in Manhattan criminal court last week.

Early Thursday morning before the deposition, private security officers, police and Secret Service agents were patrolling the streets around the tower that houses the Attorney General’s office, The New York Times Reports. Additionally, the office and its plaza were “ringed” with steel barriers, per the newspaper.

Trump has met with James’ lawyer before, on Aug. 10, 2022, but he refused to answer most questions and invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination hundreds of times.

