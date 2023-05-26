Durham to speak about Trump probe report at public hearing

FILE – Special counsel John Durham, the prosecutor appointed to investigate potential government wrongdoing in the early days of the Trump-Russia probe, leaves federal court in Washington, May 16, 2022. Durham ended his four-year investigation into possible FBI misconduct in its probe of ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. The report Monday, May 15, 2023, from Durham offers withering criticism of the bureau but a meager court record that fell far short of the former president’s prediction he would uncover the “crime of the century.” (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

(NewsNation) — Justice Department special counsel John Durham will speak with the House Intelligence Committee behind closed doors on June 20, before testifying at a public hearing with the House Judiciary Committee the next day, NewsNation has learned.

In his testimony, sources told NewsNation, Durham will go over his findings and report on the FBI’s investigation into former President Donald Trump’s ties to Russia. On July 31, 2016, the agency opened the probe into what it said was possible criminal collusion.

Durham’s 306-page report found a number of missteps the agency made, though, the Associated Press reported, including: bungled applications to eavesdrop on a former aide of the then-presidential candidate and flawed research by a former British spy tasked with a sensitive assignment.

In his report, Durham asserted the FBI rushed into its investigation without an adequate basis, and routinely ignored or rationalized evidence that undercut its premise.

However, as the AP points out, though the report details a series of errors, these were already documented years ago in a different report by a Justice Department inspector general. The FBI has also previously said it’s taken several dozen corrective steps on its own.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.