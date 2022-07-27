Each House member to receive up to $10K for security upgrades

(NewsNation) — A new program beginning in August gives up to $10,000 for each House member to make security upgrades to their home.

The program comes after a flurry of threats against members of Congress and even attacks like the attempted stabbing of New York Representative Lee Zeldin last week. A man tried attacking the Republican representative at a campaign event in his race for New York Governor.

Rep. Zeldin isn’t the only one experiencing security issues. Earlier this month, officers arrested a man near Rep. Pramila Jayapal’s home in Seattle for threatening to kill her. Jan. 6 committee member Adam Kinzinger also recently posted a video playing graphic and threatening messages his office regularly receives.

The House Sergeant at Arms is the office overseeing congressional member security. It will provide up to $10,000 for security equipment and installation costs at the members’ personal homes and also gives $150 each month for monitoring and maintenance fees.

Congress recently passed a bill that approves millions in spending on more security for Supreme Court justices and their families. Last year, President Biden signed a law spending $2 billion for additional security measures after the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

Threats against members of Congress have risen steadily since 2017. Capitol Police say from the beginning of the year through the end of March, they have already investigated nearly 200 cases involving threats.

There is expected to be increased security Thursday at the congressional baseball game. Protesters have said for weeks they would protest the charity game, calling for urgent action on climate change. Investigators say violence or any unlawful action will not be tolerated.