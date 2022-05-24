Alabama 2022 primary election results

(NewsNation) — Alabama has some big decisions to make leading up to the general election in November.

The state is holding its 2022 primary elections this Tuesday with many important items on the ballot.

Alabama will be deciding on a new governor and U.S. Senator, along with several House seats, attorney general, secretary of state, and others. The state is also voting on an amendment to the state constitution that would create an $85 million dollar bond that would provide funding for the improvement and maintenance of state parks.

The polls open at 8 a.m. EST and close at 8 p.m.

You can switch between races by selecting the race you wish to see in the drop-down menu labeled “Change Race” in the top right corner of each of the modules below. And you can see results by county with the drop-down menu labeled “County Results.”