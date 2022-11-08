Alabama Election Results Midterms 2022

(NewsNation) — Alabama voters headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in some important races in the 2022 midterm elections.

Among the most watched races in Alabama’s midterm election was the race for retired Sen. Richard Shelby’s seat, pitting Democratic Will Boyd against Republican Katie Britt. The race is widely believed to be strongly in Britt’s favor after earning the endorsement of Shelby, who was once a Democrat but then served as a Republican since 1994.

Bulk Embeds

The same holds true for the governor’s race, where incumbent Republican Gov. Kay Ivey is expected to win over Democratic challenger Yolanda Flowers. Alabama leans strongly red, with the state going to each Republican presidential candidate since 2000.

Bulk Embeds

Alabama residents will also vote on an amendment to the state constitution that would restrict changes in election laws within at least six months before a general election. Amendment 4 grew out of Republican concerns over changes to procedures during the 2020 election due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, 470 U.S. congressional seats (35 Senate seats and all 435 House seats) are up for election. These elections will determine who has control over the two branches of Congress, and who will set the agenda for President Joe Biden’s remaining years in office.

2022 General Embeds

2022 General Embeds



Alabama absentee voting began on Sept. 14. Polling stations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

See multiple Arizona election results as they come in by using the drop-down menus below:

2022 General Embeds