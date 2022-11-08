Alaska Election Results Midterms 2022

(NewsNation) — Alaska voters headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in some important races in the 2022 midterm elections.

Alaskans face several critical decisions including whether to hold a convention to wholly revise the state’s constitution — something that has not been done in its 65-year history and has the potential to cost millions. The idea has gained traction in recent months due to financial constraints and abortion access concerns.

Among the most watched races: whether Alaskans reelect Democratic House Rep. Mary Peltola, the first Alaskan Native woman to represent the state in Congress. Peltola made a name for herself as a “pro-fish” and natural resources candidate. She’s facing former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) — who called this campaign the toughest campaign she’s ever fought — along with Nick Begich (R) and Libertarian Chris Bye.

There are also multiple candidates for the sole open Senate seat this year due to Alaska’s non-partisan, rank choice voting system including incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R), former President Donald Trump’s backed candidate Kelly Tshibaka (R), and Patricia Chesbro (D).

For the position of governor, incumbent Mike Dunleavy (R) is expected to win after earning 40% of the vote in the primary. He will face off against independent former Gov. Bill Walker and Les Gara (D).

On Tuesday, 470 congressional seats (35 Senate seats and all 435 House seats) are up for election in the U.S. These elections will determine which party has control over the two branches of Congress, and ultimately, who sets the agenda for President Joe Biden’s remaining years in office.

Alaska early voting began Oct. 24. Polling stations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, although times at some locations may vary.

See multiple Alaska election results as they come in by using the drop-down menus below: