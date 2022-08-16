Alaska primary election results

(NewsNation) — The primaries continue with Alaska and Wyoming this Tuesday. These elections will help set the tone for the general elections this fall.

Alaska has several key items on the ballot, including a special, at-large congressional election, in which the 2008 vice presidential nominee and former Alaska governor, Sarah Palin, is vying for a seat previously held by the late Don Young. Young held the state’s only House seat for 49 years before he died in March. Palin is running against fellow Republican Nick Begich III and Democrat Mary Peltola.

Alaska is using a new ranked-choice voting system, approved by voters in 2020. The new system pairs open primaries, in which all candidates in a race are on the ballot together, with ranked vote general elections, according to The Associated Press. The top four candidates in each primary race will then advance to the general election.

Palin is on Tuesday’s ballot twice: Once for the special election and again for the at-large House primary. If she advances to the November general election, she could still have a chance to join Congress even if she loses the special election this week, according to The Hill.

Due to Alaska’s new voting system, final results may not be known for days after the election has ended.

