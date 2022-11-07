Arizona candidates make last-minute push in key races

(NewsNation) — In Arizona, thin margins in key races have candidates imploring voters to get to the polls.

The races for governor and Senate are deadlocked ahead of the midterm, and both races could be critical for the future of the state and the country.

Arizona’s Senate seat is one that could flip the balance of power in Congress, with incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly and Republican Blake Masters vying for the seat. In the race for governor, Republican Kari Lake is going up against Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

Some have suggested Hobbs recuse herself from her role overseeing elections, but she has refused, citing her oath of office and saying her job is largely overseeing county officials doing the work of counting votes.

