Arizona vote count continues after Election Day stumbles

(NewsNation) — In Arizona, Election Day didn’t go as smoothly as many hoped and some races still hang in the balance.

Problems with some voting machines resulted in misleading claims from some Republican politicians about election security and integrity.

In the weeks leading up to the election, Arizona faced problems with voter intimidation, including armed individuals at ballot drop boxes. Election workers also found themselves on the receiving end of threats and harassment.

The turmoil over drop boxes and poll workers stemmed from debunked claims of widespread election fraud. Gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake ran on a platform elevating claims spread by former President Donald Trump that the 2020 election was stolen.

No evidence exists to support any claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 election.

On Election Day, Maricopa County voters found themselves facing issues with machines at some polling places failing to scan completed ballots. Election officials moved to correct the problem and voters were allowed to place their ballots in a secure drop box to be counted once the issue was resolved or cast their votes at a different polling place.

The Republican National Committee along with candidates, including Lake and Senate candidate Blake Masters, filed a lawsuit requesting extended voting hours in the county. A judge denied the request, stating voters were still able to vote.

Arizona expects to have all votes counted by Friday, NewsNation’s Robert Sherman reported. Arizona law allows early voting ballots to be tabulated ahead of the election. However, early ballots received on Election Day must be verified and counted, which can take several days. Election officials are also required to give voters five days to verify early ballots with errors like mismatched or missing signatures.

While Democrat Katie Hobbs is leading in the race for governor, Lake said in a speech she’s committed to sticking things out as long as it takes for votes to be counted, and she still expects to win.

Previously, when asked if she would accept the results of the election, Lake said she will win and accept the results.

Arizona’s Senate race between Masters and incumbent Democrat Mark Kelly remains too close to call. The race is one that could determine which party controls the Senate.

