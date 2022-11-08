Arizona Election Results Midterms 2022

(NewsNation) — Arizona had some of the most closely watched races this midterm cycle with potentially pivotal seats for governor, senator and the House at play.

Majority control of the U.S. Senate could be decided as Democratic incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly and GOP’s Blake Masters go head-to-head, having expressed their views on border security, abortion and the economy to voters.

Arizona’s race for governor has also elicited national attention as Kari Lake, a candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump, goes up against Democrat Katie Hobbs, who has garnered controversy from her own party. Lake appeared on the national stage after staunchly denying the 2020 presidential election results and is now echoing similar sentiments of distrust towards the voting system in her own race for governor. The false claims of widespread voter fraud in 2020 have never been proven.

Arizona is one of 27 states holding elections for Secretary of State this year, with Hobbs’ seat up for grabs as she makes a run for governor.

On Tuesday, 470 seats in the U.S. Congress (35 Senate seats and all 435 House seats) are up for election. These elections will determine who has control over the two branches of Congress, and who sets the agenda for President Joe Biden’s remaining years in office.

Early voting in Arizona started on Oct. 12, and polls for in-person voting close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

See multiple Arizona election results as they come in by using the drop-down menus below:

Use the “change race” drop-down menu to switch between Arizona districts: