(NewsNation) — Election officials in Arizona are doing everything they can to prevent a repeat of the chaos of the 2020 presidential election, even as they face issues with tabulators at voting centers in Maricopa County.

Officials say these problems won’t stop people from being able to vote.

“Technical staff are working to resolve an issue with tabulators and investigating the cause,” Maricopa County Elections Department said in a statement to NewsNation. “Voters have a number of options to choose from if the vote center is experiencing a problem with a precinct tabulator.”

In Maricopa County, 223 voting centers were open Tuesday. Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said there will be deputies in plainclothes watching drop boxes and voting centers, and that people who incite violence may face charges.

“As committed as we are to keep the community safe, we’re committed to protect the free vote in a republic,” Penzone said.

Bill Gates, chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, said Tuesday morning that about 20% of the county’s voting centers are having issues with tabulators.

There won’t be any discrepancies because of the downed tabulators, Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer said.

“It means they get central count tabulated instead of tabulated at the location,” Richer said. “Or voters can go to other locations … Nothing changes. It’s just read by our central tabulators.”

Still, one voter who spoke to NewsNation said he was going to a different location to vote while officials waited for machines to come back online.

Gates said if voters are at a polling place experiencing a tabulator issue, they have three options: They can stay where they are and wait; drop a ballot in a secure slot on the tabulator or go to a nearby voting center.

After losing the national election in 2020, former President Donald Trump and his allies have sowed distrust about voting with false claims of widespread fraud.

Their efforts eroded public confidence in elections and led to death threats against elected officials, including in Arizona.

Fueled by claims about the election, a group called “Clean Elections USA” stationed members near ballot drop boxes in the state, toting guns and wearing body armor and masks. Last week, federal Judge Michael T. Liburdi ordered them to stay at least 250 feet away from the drop box locations, according to the Associated Press.

The Justice Department has deployed monitors across two dozen states, including five counties in Arizona, to keep their eyes out for potential civil rights violations, threats to election workers and voter intimidation.

Incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly said questioning an election that hasn’t happened yet is “dangerous to our democracy.’

“All of us should remember what that resulted in,” he said. “So yeah, I’m concerned.”

Republican challenger Blake Masters said with more “eyes and ears and boots on the ground” he expects a “free and fair election.”

“Certainly, that’s our right as Americans,” Masters said.

Because of a new law passed in Arizona, the state may see an unusually high number of recounts, Axios Phoenix reported.

Before the legislation, recounts were required if the difference between the top two candidates was 0.1% of the total votes cast. Now, it’s 0.5%, so election officials are expecting voting results to take quite a few days.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.