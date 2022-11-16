Issues important to voters are key in Arizona governor race

(NewsNation) — While much of the focus of the 2022 midterms has been placed on the candidates individually, the vast majority of voters who did come out did so due to a couple of key issues such as the economy and abortion.

Part of the misguided focus has been due to the number of candidates running with big-time name recognition. However, out of Mehmet Oz, Kari Lake, Beto O’Rourke, and Herschel Walker, three lost on Election Night — and Walker is currently gearing up for a runoff in Georgia.

It’s a big reason why the Democratic Party, despite a surprisingly robust turnout, managed to pull off an upset in the Arizona governor’s race.

NewsNation caught up with some Arizona voters who say they came out for Katie Hobbs entirely​ because of the issues.

“What was important to me was a woman’s right to maintain control over her own body,” Sandra Bassett, a Katie Hobbs supporter, told NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” on Wednesday.

“She is one that has the history of mending and working both sides of the fence,” Jeff Clark, another Hobbs voter, said.

“This is a defense of our Constitution,” said Tonya Norwood, who also voted for Hobbs.

Many Republican voters over the last few weeks were motivated by restoring a balance of power in Congress, but some have even admitted to NewsNation that they have no idea how their party would address some of these key issues.