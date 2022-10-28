(NewsNation) — Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-Wyo.) leadership PAC is putting more than $500,000 toward ad buys in Arizona targeting the Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Mark Finchem, the GOP nominee for secretary of state, both of whom have supported the false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

“I don’t know that I have ever voted for a Democrat. But if I lived in Arizona, I absolutely would,” Cheney said in the new 30-second ad titled “Honor.”

The ad will air on broadcast, online and streaming platforms in markets across the state, according to the PAC’s website.

WHO’S TALKING ABOUT THIS?

The left. Of the outlets reporting this story, 71% lean to the left, 29% fall in the center and none were on the right, according to NewsNation’s partner Ground News, which monitors media bias.

MSNBC: “Liz Cheney airs new ad in Arizona slamming GOP candidates Kari Lake, Mark Finchem”

NBC News: “Liz Cheney launches TV ad targeting Arizona election deniers”

IS THAT REALLY WHAT’S HAPPENING?

Yes. In the new campaign ad released Friday, Cheney takes aim at Lake and Finchem, claiming, “They will only honor the results of an election if they agree with it.”

You can watch the ad on the PAC’s website.

Lake has continued to perpetuate the false election fraud claims made by the former President Trump. As for her own race, she told ABC News last week: “I will accept the results of this election if we have a fair, honest and transparent election. Absolutely, 100%.”

WHAT’S ANOTHER SIDE OF THIS STORY?

Cheney, a Republican from Wyoming, lost her reelection bid during the GOP primary this summer and will leave her seat at the end of this session.

She’s expressed a willingness to endorse Democrats in the past and even threw support behind Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin in Michigan one day prior to the latest ad.

In the ad, Cheney says: “If you care about the survival of our republic we cannot give people power who will not honor elections.”

THE BOTTOM LINE

Cheney has been a staunch opponent of former President Donald Trump and his false election claims. She’s also been a leading voice in the House Jan. 6 committee, which subpoenaed Trump earlier this month.

Lake has been labeled a “leading lady” among Trump supporters and has been floated as a potential running mate if the former President runs again in 2024.

After Cheney lost her primary election to a Trump-backed challenger, she said running for president in two years was something she was considering.