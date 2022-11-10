What factors led to Arizona becoming a purple state?

(NewsNation) — All eyes are on Arizona as vote counting continues with key races still too close to call.

Arizona is a battleground state where the Senate race could be critical in determining the balance of power in Congress.

Journalist Ray Stern said an influx of residents from other states has contributed to Arizona’s shift from a red state to a swing state.

“Over time, our state is becoming more purple,” he said.

Arizona is a Republican state by registration majority, but Stern said former President Donald Trump has also had an effect. While many Republicans support Trump, the former president has also been divisive for more moderate voters.

Since 1952, Arizona has only voted for a Democratic presidential candidate twice; former President Bill Clinton in 1996 and President Joe Biden in 2020.

In 2016, Trump won Arizona with 48.7 percent of the vote. Biden narrowly carried the state in 2020 with 49.4 percent of the vote to Trump’s 49.1 percent.

With votes still coming in, Democrats hold narrow leads in the races for senator and governor.

Watch the full video in the player above.