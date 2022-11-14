Arizona ballot counting approaches 1-week mark

(NewsNation) — As election officials continue counting midterm ballots in Arizona, former President Donald Trump has labeled the situation a “very sad thing to watch.”

Trump Monday took to his social media platform Truth Social on Monday, posting that “our elections have become an unreliable joke” and that “the whole world is watching.”

Trump has claimed that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” after he lost to Democratic challenger and current President Joe Biden. There has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud in that election.

Officials in Maricopa County, Arizona have about 85,000 ballots left to count and about 160,000 statewide. Those numbers mostly represent Election Day drop-offs.

Arizona law allows early voting ballots to be tabulated ahead of the election, but ballots received on Election Day must be verified and counted. That process can take several days.

Election officials in Arizona also are required to give voters five days to verify early ballots with errors such as mismatched or missing signatures.

Republicans expected to win 2-to-1 or 3-to-1, but that hasn’t been happening.

Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake and Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs have been mostly splitting the vote.

Lake would have to claim about 56% of the remaining votes to win. That includes votes in Pima County, where each batch of votes has been breaking hard for Democrats.