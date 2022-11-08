Arkansas Election Results Midterms 2022

(NewsNation) — Arkansas voters head to the polls Tuesday to cast their votes in some important elections in the 2022 midterms.

While it’s unlikely this solidly red state will swing blue, Arkansas’ gubernatorial election is one of many being seen as a referendum on former President Donald Trump’s sway on the Republican party.

Trump’s former press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R), butted heads with a number of opponents vying for the job of former Gov. Asa Hutchinson, not eligible for re-election due to term limits — including on issues of taxes, education and medical rights for transgender children.

Arkansas residents will also decide on whether to upset Republican and incumbent Sen. John Boozman’s seat in the U.S. Senate.

On Tuesday, 470 seats in the U.S. Congress (35 Senate seats and all 435 House seats) are up for election. These elections will determine who has control over the two branches of Congress, and ultimately, who sets the agenda for President Joe Biden’s remaining years in office.

Early voting in Arkansas started on Oct. 24, and polls for in-person voting will be open 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

See multiple election results as they come in by using the drop-down menus below:

