Lake pulling ahead in critical AZ gov race: poll

(NewsNation) — One week away from the election, the race for Arizona governor is tightening. Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs are just three points apart, according to the latest polling data.

Real Clear Politics shows Lake slightly ahead with 49.8 percent and Hobbs at 46 percent.

Former news anchor Lake has campaigned on a platform of election integrity, supporting former President Donald Trump’s claims that he won the 2020 election, though there is no evidence that supports claims of widespread voter fraud.

Lake has also campaigned on border security, gun rights and opposing COVID mandates.

“It does us no good for us to help people get off the drugs, and then have drugs pouring in at levels we’ve never seen before,” Lake said at a campaign event, saying she would take a hard stance on the border.

Hobbs, who has served as secretary of state for the past four years, has refuted Lake’s claims of election fraud.

Hobbs has pledged to offer more support when it comes to the border, though her campaign hasn’t offered specific details.

Hobbs has also campaigned on reproductive rights and advocating public schools over charter schools.

“When we prove that government can help solve problems like fixing our public schools and supporting our teachers, we prove that democracy works,” Hobbs said at an event.

Both candidates are still hitting the campaign trail. Lake is holding a rally Tuesday and has the 14th stop on her “Ask Me Anything” tour on Wednesday. Hobbs is holding a roundtable Tuesday and will be joining former President Barack Obama at a rally on Wednesday.