Biden begins campaign tour in Western states

(NewsNation) — U.S. President Joe Biden will visit Colorado, Oregon and California, where he is expected to campaign for Democratic candidates in both state and federal elections just weeks before November’s midterm elections.

This type of trip is normal for presidents ahead of midterm elections, but NewsNation’s Leland Vittert said Biden’s trip is notable because of where he will not be campaigning.

“Think about where he is not going. He is not going to Pennsylvania, he’s not going to Wisconsin, he’s not going to campaign for Tim Ryan in Ohio, he’s not going to campaign for Raphael Warnock in Georgia,” Vittert said. “So, the president of the United States is not out in the five or six states that will decide the balance of power in the Senate. He’s not even stopping in Arizona to help Mark Kelly.”

Vittert said he believed Biden was avoiding those states because he is “wildly unpopular” in those places.

Vittert’s full analysis of Biden’s trip and the implications it will have on November’s midterms can be viewed in the video above.