Biden, Harris to speak at DNC event in Washington

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are expected to speak Thursday at a Democratic National Committee (DNC) event in Washington, D.C.

The joint address comes two days after Democrats performed historically well in midterm elections for a party that currently holds the White House. The dual appearance also follows Biden’s remarks Wednesday from the White House, where he said he planned to make a decision about whether to run for president again in 2024 “early next year.”

The White House said later Wednesday that Biden had spoken by phone with Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who is in line to become House speaker if Republicans win the majority, according to The Associated Press.

While votes are still being counted — and control of Congress remains uncertain — Democrats fended off a speculated “red wave” and candidates backed by former President Donald Trump performed below expectations.

Many of the candidates endorsed by the former president were still struggling to close the deal and claim a victory. Both Arizona gubernatorial candidate and 2020 election denier Kari Lake and Trump-backed Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters are still embroiled in tight races.

Senate races in Nevada, Arizona and Georgia remain uncalled in a fight for the Senate, in which Democrats currently hold 48 seats and Republicans hold 49. Whichever party wins two of the three remaining Senate races will control the chamber.

Biden and Harris are expected to speak at 3 p.m. ET from the Howard Theater in Washington. First lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff will also be in attendance.

NewsNation’s Sydney Kalich and J.J. Bullock contributed to this report.