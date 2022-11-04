Shoring up support: Biden, Trump hit the campaign trail

(NewsNation) — With just four days to go until Election Day, this final sprint to the midterms will feature multiple events featuring President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump.

Biden on Friday is set to tour a southern California communications company that is expected to benefit from his legislative push to bolster American semiconductor manufacturing — and he’s taking a vulnerable Democratic congressman with him.

Biden will be joined by Rep. Mike Levin for the visit to Carlsbad-headquartered Viasat as he looks to highlight the CHIPS and Science Act, a $280 billion legislative package, ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections. The bill is one of the Biden administration’s most significant legislative achievements.

Levin, a two-term congressman representing a San Diego-area district that was once a GOP stronghold, is locked in a tight race with former San Juan Capistrano Mayor Brian Maryott. Biden headlined a rally Thursday night in Oceanside, California, for Levin.

Thursday, Biden made stops in both New Mexico and California where he touted policy wins like taking on student loan relief and passing the Inflation Reduction Act.

He repeated his line that this race does not serve as a referendum, but a choice for voters and warned them of what he believes could happen with a Republican-controlled House and Senate.

“And if they gain control of the Congress, they plan on passing a national nationwide ban on abortion across the board, because now the Supreme Court says there’s no right to privacy in the Constitution,” Biden said.

States away in Iowa, Trump stumped alongside Gov. Kim Reynolds and longtime Sen. Chuck Grassley.

Trump noted the need for Republicans to win in Congress, but one of the most talked-about moments came when he once again brought up possibly running again for the White House in 2024.

“And now in order to make our country successful and safe and glorious I will very, very, very probably do it again, OK? Very, very, very probably. Very very very probably,” Trump said.

Biden and Trump will be in Pennsylvania tomorrow to campaign with the candidates running for governor and Senate in the state.

We also know the night before Election Day, Trump plans to travel to Ohio to support Senate candidate JD Vance and call on supporters to get out and vote.

The latest forecasting shows Republicans’ chances of winning control of the Senate higher than in previous days. DecisionDeskHQ projects Republicans with a 54% chance of doing so and 79% chance of winning control of the House.

Later Friday, Biden will head to Chicago to participate in a political reception. Biden is heading to the Democratic stronghold amid signs that some House members representing suburban Chicago districts may be facing more competition than expected in reelection battles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.