Nebraska 2022 primary election results

(NewsNation) — Nebraska is holding its statewide primaries Tuesday, with some very important races on the ballot.



The most high-profile item on Tuesday’s ballot is the governor’s race, with Michael Connely, Brett Lindstrom, Donna Nicole Carpenter, Lela McNinch, Theresa Thibodeau, Jim Pillen, Troy Wentz, Charles W. Herbster and Breland Ridenour facing off on the Republican side, and Carol Blood and Roy A. Harris facing off on the Democratic side.

Other notable races in the state include the U.S. House Democratic and Republican primaries, secretary of state Republican primary, state treasurer Republican primary, and attorney general Republican primary. The results for these races will be updated in real-time in this article.

Nebraska’s last polling places close at 9 p.m. ET.