California 2022 primary election results

(NewsNation) — It is a very busy week for primaries. This Tuesday, seven states are voting on who to send to the general election later this year.

California has several noteworthy items on the ballot for this election, but the state has a unique way of handling its primaries. California uses a top-two primary, in which all candidates run on the same ballot, and the two candidates who receive the most votes, regardless of party, advance to the general election.

