California Election Results Midterms 2022

(NewsNation) — California voters headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in some important races in the 2022 midterm elections.

Despite its reputation as a Democratic stronghold, multiple districts in California are being treated as “fiercely contested political turf” that both parties view as key to securing their Congressional power.

In particular, the races in the House of Representatives are being watched. Republican wins in the 13th, 27th and 45th Congressional Districts could catapult California’s House Rep. Kevin McCarthy — a Republican who is not up for re-election on this ballot — into the role of Speaker of the House, replacing fellow Californian Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D).

Elsewhere, the races are less competitive. Sen. Alex Padilla and Gov. Gavin Newsom, both incumbent Democrats, are expected to beat their Republican challengers.

On Tuesday, 470 seats in the U.S. Congress (35 Senate seats and all 435 House seats) are up for election. These elections will determine who has control over the two branches of Congress, and who will set the agenda for President Joe Biden’s remaining years in office.

Early voting in California started on Oct. 10, although it varies by county. Polls for in-person voting will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

