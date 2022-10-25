Candidates prepare for New York’s only gubernatorial debate

(NewsNation) — Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Lee Zeldin are getting ready for New York’s only gubernatorial debate Tuesday night.

Zeldin has pushed for multiple debates but Hochul has only agreed to one.

Zeldin is expected to attack Hochul for being soft on crime and her record on bail reform. The GOP candidate for governor has spent much of the year railing against a streak of shootings and other violent crimes, including a series of unprovoked attacks on New York City subways.

Hochul will likely point to her record on changing gun laws and her economic development plan, and attack Zeldin for his anti-abortion views, calling him too extreme for New Yorkers. She’s also added a new public safety focus to her ads. Her campaign ad released Friday promised that, as governor, she is working to provide “a safe walk home at night, a subway ride free of fear, a safer New York for every child.”

A Republican hasn’t won the governor’s race in New York since 2002, and Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1 in the state.

Watch the full preview in the player above.