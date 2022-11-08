Chuck Grassley projected to win Iowa Senate race

(NewsNation) — The race for the U.S. Senate seat for Iowa has been called by NewsNation/ Decision Desk HQ in favor of Chuck Grassley.

Incumbent Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, 89, was locked in a race for his eighth term, facing off against Democratic challenger, retired three-star Navy Admiral Michael Franken. Polling from mid-October indicated it could be the tightest reelection race Grassley faced in 40 years.

During a debate, Iowa’s senior stateman traded barbs with Franken over abortion, inflation, healthcare costs and a host of other issues. Grassley ruled out supporting a federal bill introduced by fellow Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.Ca.) that would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy with exceptions for rape, incest or to save the pregnant person’s life. Meanwhile, Franken said he supports a bill codifying Roe v. Wade into law.

Campaign finances showed a tight race between Grassley and Franken, with the Democrat raising $8.1 million to the incumbent’s $9.3 million. Franken however, outspent Grassley and had less cash on hand during the last weeks of the race.

The outcome of this race will affect the partisan balance of the U.S. Senate. Of the 100 Senate seats, 35 will see elections during the midterms, including one special election. Democrats have an effective majority in the chamber, with a 50-50 split and Vice President Kamala Harris acting as the tie-breaking vote. Democrats hold 14 seats and Republicans hold 21 seats up for election in the 2022 midterms.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.