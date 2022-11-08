Colorado Election Results Midterm 2022

(NewsNation) — Colorado voters headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in some important races of the 2022 midterm elections.

Colorado’s competitive midterm elections were hotly contested, as the winners will determine which party controls the two branches of Congress — and Republican advisers were hoping to flip at least one U.S. House seat and one U.S. Senate seat.

Sen. Michael Bennet (D) must win against first-time politician, former President Donald Trump’s backed candidate, Joe O’Dea (R) for Democrats to keep the upper hand in a 50-50 split Senate.

A newly drawn district in Denver’s suburbs pits state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer (R) against Yadira Caraveo (D) which could split Colorado’s delegation evenly between the two parties.

Sitting Democratic Gov. Jared Polis faces Republican challenger Heidi Ganahl who both have radically different visions for education, budget, healthcare and criminal justice reform for the Rocky Mountain state.

On Tuesday, 470 seats in the U.S. Congress (35 Senate seats and all 435 House seats) are up for election. These elections will determine who has control over the two branches of Congress, and ultimately, who sets the agenda for President Joe Biden’s remaining years in office.

Early voting in Colorado started on Oct. 24, and polls for in-person voting will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

See multiple Colorado election results as they come in by using the drop-down menus below:

