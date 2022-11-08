Connecticut Election Results Midterms 2022

(NewsNation) — Connecticut voters headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in some important races in the 2022 midterm elections.

Predictions of a national “red wave” could come down to one congressional district in northern Connecticut, where Republicans stand a chance of picking off the 5th District after making inroads in local races. Such an upset could be pivotal, as politicians across the country are wrestling for their party’s Congressional control.

Still, early polling shows even the state’s conservative voters have an unfavorable opinion of former President Donald Trump, and experts predict Democrats overall will sweep Connecticut’s Congressional elections.

Within the East Coast state, the gubernatorial race is taking center stage, with incumbent Gov. Ned Lamont (D) facing Bob Stefanowski (R) and Robert Hotaling (Independent) facing off on inflating energy costs, high taxes and police accountability.

On Tuesday, 470 seats in the U.S. Congress (35 Senate seats and all 435 House seats) are up for election. These elections will determine who has control over the two branches of Congress, and ultimately, who sets the agenda for President Joe Biden’s remaining years in office.

Absentee voting in Connecticut started on Oct. 8, and polls for in-person voting will be open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

See multiple Connecticut election results as they come in by using the drop-down menus below:

