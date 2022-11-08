Delaware Election Results Midterms 2022

(NewsNation) — Delaware voters headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in some important races in the 2022 midterm elections.

Voters will decide the fate of their sole member of the U.S. House, Democratic Rep. Lisa Rochester. Rochester will be facing off against Republican Lee Murphy.

The state will also be voting for state legislative candidates and three different statewide offices. Those offices are Attorney General, treasurer, and auditor.

Like in many other races across the country, crime is playing a major role in the Attorney General race. Incumbent Democratic Attorney General Kathy Jennings has defended her record and Republican challenger Julianne Murray has argued Jennings hasn’t done enough to combat violence.

On Tuesday, 470 seats in the U.S. Congress (35 Senate seats and all 435 House seats) are up for election. These elections will determine who has control over the two branches of Congress, and ultimately, who sets the agenda for President Joe Biden’s remaining years in office.

Early voting in Delaware ran from Oct. 28 to Nov. 6. In-person polling stations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

See multiple Delaware election results as they come in by using the drop-down menus below: