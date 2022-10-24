Reports: Both parties think other could ‘destroy’ country

FILE – A person waits in line to vote in the Georgia’s primary election on May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. A new poll shows 71% of voters think the future of the country is at stake when they vote in November’s midterm elections. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

(NewsNation) — Voter confidence in democracy has hit new lows, with a new NBC poll finding that 80% of Democratic and Republican voters think the opposite party poses a threat that could destroy the country.

While Republicans wait for former President Donald Trump to make an official 2024 campaign announcement, many Democrats are hesitant to fully endorse Biden for a second term.

Meanwhile, there are echoes of Trump’s refusal to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Kari Lake, Republican candidate for Arizona governor, stopped short of committing to accepting the results of her election unless she wins.

Lake is one of dozens of candidates running nationwide who, like Trump, publicly deny the 2020 election was legitimate.

Some Democrats fear those candidates might sow doubt about their own elections in 2022 or refuse to certify legitimate election results in 2024.

Democrat Stacey Abrams never officially conceded her 2018 loss in the Georgia governor’s race, arguing the voting rules disadvantaged her campaign. Unlike Trump, Abrams never claimed fraud occurred and never spearheaded any effort to overturn the results.

There is no evidence of widespread fraud, cheating or manipulation of voting machines in the 2020 election. Exhaustive reviews in the states disputed by Trump upheld Democratic President Joe Biden’s win, and legal challenges pursued by the former president and his allies were rejected by numerous judges, including ones appointed by Republicans.

That hasn’t stopped conspiracy theories that have spread over the last two years, fueled by Trump, allies including MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and a crop of Republican candidates seeking office this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.