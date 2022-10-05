Dems may win control of Senate, new polling data suggests

FILE – Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for the state’s U.S. Senate seat, speaks during a rally in Erie, Pa., on Aug. 12, 2022. Under pressure from his Republican rival, Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman said this week he would participate in one debate before the November election. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

(NewsNation) — Democrats may secure control of the Senate by one seat in November’s midterm elections, according to new polling data from Decision Desk HQ which considers races in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Georgia as toss ups or leaning Democrat.

Decision Desk HQ’s new polling data suggests Democrats are likely to pick up a Senate seat in Pennsylvania, where Democrat John Fetterman now holds an almost 40-point lead over Republican Mehmet Oz.

The Senate race in Ohio between Republican J.D. Vance and Democrat Rep. Tim Ryan has shifted from leaning Republican to a “toss up,” according to Decision Desk HQ’s data. Vance holds a roughly 20-point lead over Ryan.

Georgia’s Senate race between Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker is now considered to be a “likely” Democratic win, according to the new data, which shows Warnock holding a nearly 60-point lead over Walker.