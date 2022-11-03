Dems spent millions backing GOP candidates — will it backfire?

FILE – New Hampshire Republican U.S. Senate candidate Don Bolduc speaks during a debate, Sept. 7, 2022, in Henniker, N.H. The staunchly conservative, retired Army general is favored to win New Hampshire’s Republican Senate nomination and face potentially vulnerable Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm, File)

(NewsNation) — Democrat-aligned groups spent tens of millions of dollars backing MAGA Republicans under the assumption that they would be easier to defeat in the general election. Now some of those same races are more competitive than they had anticipated.

In total, Democrats spent more than $53 million boosting right-wing candidates in nine state primaries this year, according to an analysis by the Washington Post.

More than 60% of that money, about $34.5 million, came from Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker-aligned groups and went toward elevating Republican gubernatorial candidate — and repeated election skeptic — Darren Bailey, the Post found.

Pritzker is overwhelmingly favored to win his race, but other GOP candidates who received help from the left are facing possible upsets.

In Michigan, Democrats spent more than $400,000 on the campaign of John Gibbs, a Trump-backed candidate who has said it’s “mathematically impossible” the former president lost the 2020 election, in the race to represent the state’s 3rd congressional district.

As of Thursday, Gibbs has a 65% chance of defeating Democrat Hillary Scholten, according to Decision Desk HQ. A separate election model from FiveThirtyEight shows a tighter race and gives Gibbs a 44% chance of winning.

Experts say the political gamesmanship is nothing new.

“It’s definitely something that both parties have used in the past trying to interfere in the other party’s primary in order to get what they perceive to be a weaker candidate into the general election,” said Aubrey Jewett, a political scientist at the University of Central Florida.

In New Hampshire, the Senate Majority PAC aligned with majority leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., spent $3.2 million on ads helping Republican Don Bolduc defeat his more moderate GOP rival Chuck Morse.

This week, a Trafalgar/Daily Wire poll showed Bolduc with a 1-point lead over incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan. Decision Desk HQ still gives Hassan a 67% chance of keeping her seat, but that’s down from 87% just one month ago.

Although the Washington Post did not find evidence that Democrats threw money behind Republican Kari Lake in the Arizona gubernatorial primary, the state’s Democratic Party did campaign against her more moderate opponent via an email blast.

Just weeks before the GOP primary, the Arizona Democratic Party sent an email thanking Lake’s more moderate opponent Karrin Taylor Robson for “years of funding Democrats.”

“It’s always a risk, it’s a gamble,” said Samara Klar, a political scientist at the University of Arizona. “If you’re trying to prop up the candidate you think is most dangerous … you are risking that candidate winning the general election.”

Arizona Democrats might learn that lesson the hard way.

Lake, who has repeatedly cast doubt on the legitimacy of President Joe Biden’s victory, went on to win her party’s nomination and is favored to win next week’s general election.

Now, Democrats are hoping former President Barack Obama can help get them over the finish line.

Wednesday night in Arizona, Obama called out GOP candidates who have spread unfounded claims of widespread fraud during the 2020 election.

“If you do need one more reason to vote, consider the fact that our democracy is on the ballot and nowhere is that clearer than here in Arizona,” said Obama.

Republicans currently have a 54% chance of controlling the Senate and an 80% chance of controlling the House, according to Decision Desk HQ’s forecast model.