Early in-person voting begins in seven states Monday

(NewsNation) — With just 15 days until midterm elections, people in more than 30 states can now vote in races that will determine the balance of power in Congress.

Voters in seven states can start heading to the polls for in-person early voting on Monday: Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, South Carolina and Texas.

Two notable races in which people can cast ballots on Monday are the Texas governor and Florida Senate races.

Georgia began in-person early voting last week and saw a record turnout. So far, 816,862 ballots have already been cast, including 76.247 absentee ballots, surpassing the 2020 election’s sixth day of early voting by 20%.

Voting in Arizona has also received attention.

In Maricopa County, police responded to a call about two men armed with guns and tactical gear near a ballot box on Friday. The men left peacefully after police arrived at the scene.

In a statement, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates and Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer both raised concerns about safety.

“Uniformed vigilantes outside Maricopa County’s drop boxes are not increasing election integrity. Instead, they are leading to voter intimidation complaints. For those who want to be involved in election integrity, become a poll worker or an official observer with your political party. Don’t dress in body armor to intimidate voters as they are legally returning their ballots,” the statement read.

Back in 2020, when former President Donald Trump claimed the election was stolen from him, Arizona’s state Senate hired a firm to conduct an audit on the matter. The firm confirmed that President Joe Biden won in the state.