Economy emerges as top issue in Pennsylvania Senate race

(NewsNation) — Much of the fodder surrounding the Senate race between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania has been around Fetterman’s recovery from a stroke, which Oz attacked on the campaign trail. But, as far as voters are concerned, the economy is the real issue in the race.

Fetterman said this week he would not debate Oz, but said he looked forward to having a discussion with him when he was ready to take things “seriously.”

The verbal sparring between Oz and Fetterman appears to be taking a backseat to the economy in voters’ eyes, according the The Hill reporter Megan Chalfant.

“Like other races across the country, the most important issue for voters is going to be the economy,” Chalfant said. “We see voters very focused on inflation, on prices, obviously we have seen gas prices come down in recent weeks, which is something the White House has highlighted.”

