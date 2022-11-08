Eric Schmitt projected to win Missouri Senate race

(NewsNation) — The race for the U.S. Senate seat for Missouri has been called by NewsNation/ Decision Desk HQ in favor of Eric Schmitt.

Republican Attorney General of Missouri Eric Schmitt was locked in a race to represent Missouri in the U.S. Senate against Anheuser-Busch heiress, Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine. Incumbent Republican Sen. Roy Blunt chose not to seek reelection.

Following a school shooting in St. Louis just weeks before election day, Busch Valentine called for stricter gun laws in the state, saying she supported measures like universal background checks, expanding access to mental health resources and red flag laws. Schmitt opposed gun restrictions and in June, criticized the red flag provisions in a gun bill that senators were negotiating. He called such laws a “green light for gun confiscation.”

Schmitt held a wide, double-digit lead over Busch Valentine consistently in the months and weeks leading up to the election, polling data showed. Campaign finance records revealed, however, Busch Valentine had both outraised and outspent Schmitt during the campaign. Busch Valentine raised more than $7.5 million and had spent $7.3 million compared to Schmitt’s $5.2 million raised and $3.9 million spent.

The outcome of this race will affect the partisan balance of the U.S. Senate. Of the 100 Senate seats, 35 will see elections during the midterms, including one special election. Democrats have an effective majority in the chamber, with a 50-50 split and Vice President Kamala Harris acting as the tie-breaking vote. Democrats hold 14 seats and Republicans hold 21 seats up for election in the 2022 midterms.

