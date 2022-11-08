Florida Election Results Midterms 2022

(NewsNation) — Florida voters head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in some important races in the 2022 midterm elections. Many races will prove crucial in determining which party will have majority control of Congress.

With several contentious races for seats in the U.S House and U.S. Senate, the battleground state will play a key role in setting the agenda for the remainder of President Joe Biden’s term.

In the race for governor, former U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist challenges incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis with a liberal agenda based on what he calls “justice for all.” Crist faces an uphill battle against the sitting governor, who has both amassed support from his response to Hurricane Ian and has a significant campaign fundraising advantage.

Florida’s Senate race is one that has drawn national attention as both candidates have the chance to help gain majority control of the Senate which is currently split 50-50 with Vice President Kamala Harris acting as the Democrat favoring tie-breaker.

In the House, Florida has 28 seats up for election with Republicans needing to gain six of those seats in order to win majority control from Democrats. Incumbent Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R) is hoping to maintain her House seat against Democratic contender state Sen. Annette Taddeo.

On Tuesday, 470 seats in the U.S. Congress (35 Senate seats and all 435 House seats) will be up for election. These elections will determine who has control over the two branches of Congress, and ultimately, who sets the agenda for Biden’s remaining years in office.

Early voting in Florida was from Oct. 29 to Nov. 5 and in-person polling stations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

See multiple Florida election results as they come in by using the drop-down menus below:

