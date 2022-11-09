(NewsNation) — Georgia’s incumbent Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is a candidate who, heading into midterm elections on Tuesday, received a lot of flak from both parties, having stood up to former President Trump and been publicly criticized by President Biden.

After NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ declared him the winner over Democratic challenger Bee Nguyen, he joined NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” on Wednesday to discuss why voters trusted him.

“Well, I’ve been out talking to voters all over the state of Georgia over the past 18 months and I let them know here is what the facts are, but I followed the law and followed the Constitution,” Raffensperger said.

“We also, in Georgia, had a great election yesterday — I won by over 9.5% and 350,000 votes total. Voters appreciate someone who will do the right thing regardless of the personal costs,” Raffensperger said.

Raffensperger also spoke on why he believes Georgia broke voting records this election cycle, after recording the highest turnout for early voting in a midterm election in Georgia history.

“Well, it’s never been easier to vote, but we have the appropriate guardrails to make it hard to cheat. We have photo IDs for all forms of voting now and we saw the voters felt that it gave them additional confidence in the process,” Raffensperger said.

As far as accusations go from Georgia’s Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams that he was working hard to deny access to the right to vote, Raffensperger said look at the data.

“The proof is in the numbers. We had over 2.5 million people who had already voted early before we even got to yesterday’s race, then we had about 1.4 million people that showed up yesterday,” Raffensperger said.

