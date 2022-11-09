Brad Raffensperger projected to win Georgia secretary of state race

(NewsNation) — NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ has called the race for Georgia Secretary of State for Brad Raffensperger.

Incumbent Republican Brad Raffensperger was locked in a bid for reelection against Democratic challenger Bee Nguyen. Secretary of state races don’t typically attract national attention, but former President Donald Trump’s claim of widespread voter fraud during the 2020 election drew attention to those races in key states, including Georgia.

In Georgia, the secretary of state is responsible for overseeing voter registration, voting and certifying election results. Raffensperger became the target of Trump’s ire after he stood by the election results.

He later testified before the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol about a leaked phone call where Trump and his team appeared to push him to invalidate Georgia’s results from the 2020 election and urge him to “find” more votes. During his campaign, Raffensperger pledged to stand up to the leaders of his own party when it comes to following election law.

Nguyen has served in the Georgia House of Representatives since 2017, filling the seat vacated by gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

During a debate, Nguyen and Raffensperger got into the nuances of election integrity. Raffensperger defended a Georgia law that included limiting the number of ballot drop boxes, requiring ID for absentee ballots and preventing people from handing out food and water to people in line to vote. The law also allows unlimited challenges to election results, and Raffensperger said frivolous challenges can slow the election process.

Nguyen was also pressed on election denial regarding Abrams’ claims that the 2018 election was conducted improperly. Nguyen told voters she believed Gov. Brian Kemp won the election and that she stood behind all election results in the state.

Libertarian Ted Metz, a retired entrepreneur, also ran for secretary of state. Metz promoted Trump’s election claims during his campaign and advocated for hand-counting ballots in the state.

Georgia saw record turnout for early voting, surpassing the number of people who cast their votes early in 2018. A poll from the Atlanta Constitution-Journal conducted in October showed Raffensperger leading the race at 48 percent, with Nguyen at 38 percent and Metz at six percent.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.