Georgia Election Results Midterms 2022

(NewsNation) — Georgia voters head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in some important races in the 2022 midterm elections.

Georgia’s closely watched races were punctuated by a record number of early voters with first-day early voting numbers topping those from the 2018 midterms and 2020 presidential elections.

One of the races Georgians were eager to vote on was the gubernatorial rematch between Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Governor Brian Kemp, who went head-to-head for this seat back in 2018. This year’s key issues are similar to those of the previous race, namely abortion and voting rights.

Abrams, who lost by a narrow margin in 2018, continued to campaign on her work expanding voting rights in Georgia. Republican incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp was leading in every poll up to the election and has committed to not restricting reproductive rights further than the already strict “heartbeat bill,” which he signed into law in 2019.

Abortion took center stage in Georgia’s race for Senator as well after two women came forward with claims that Republican candidate and former football player Herschel Walker pressured them and paid for their abortions. These claims have incited scandal around Walker’s campaign that has been built on his commitment to restrict abortion access as much as possible under the “heartbeat bill.”

On Tuesday, 470 seats in the U.S. Congress (35 Senate seats and all 435 House seats) went up for election. These elections will determine who has control over the two branches of Congress, and ultimately, who sets the agenda for President Joe Biden’s remaining years in office.

Early voting in Georgia was from Oct. 17 to Nov. 4 and in-person polling stations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

See multiple Georgia election results as they come in by using the drop-down menus below:

