Georgia hits historic early voting numbers in runoff race

(NewsNation) — Georgia is shattering early voting records in the runoff race between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker.

The turnout for in-person early voting has been historic, with more than 830,000 Georgians participating. Monday was the largest early voting turnout in Georgia history, with more than 300,000 votes cast, according to the office of the Georgia secretary of state. Tuesday saw a similar number, when more than 200,000 people cast their ballot.

The race will determine whether or not the Democrats hold a firm majority in the Senate. If Walker wins, the Senate will continue to be split 50/50, with Vice President Kamala Harris serving as tie breaker.

If Warnock wins, the Democrats will hold a 51-seat majority that will give them more power to set the agenda for the chamber and allow Harris to be away from Washington, D.C., more often.

Early voting in Georgia ends on Friday, Dec. 2 and the runoff election will be held on Dec. 6.

Georgia election officials said there will be an audit of the vote with as much transparency as possible to help ensure confidence in the election results.