Georgia Senate runoff: It’s the home stretch to the finish

This combination of photos shows, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Aug. 3, 2021, left, and Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaking in Perry, Ga., Sept. 25, 2021. Georgia voters have cast more than 1 million ballots ahead of the Dec. 6 runoff between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. (AP Photo)

(NewsNation) — It’s the home stretch in Georgia, and both Herschel Walker and Senator Raphael Warnock are making their final push to lock up the last Senate seat up for grabs.

After bringing in former President Barack Obama last night, Warnock spent the day stumping in Savannah.

Walker was also out on the campaign trail, telling supporters it is time for a change. He was flanked by Republicans from across the country last night, including South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham.

“They’re taking you down that elevator telling you this is the new normal. This is not the normal. We can do better. We can do better,” Walker said. “Gotta vote. Gotta vote. Gotta vote.”

The latest poll from The Hill and Emerson College has Senator Warnock leading by just two percentage points. Turnout has been high — with well over a million votes already cast and several single-day turnout records shattered.

Gabriel Sterling, the secretary of state’s chief operating officer, said a high turnout at the polls was expected.

“We expected to see a pretty high turnout,” Sterling said. “We’re the only bill of the ball. Every political dollar in a America is being spent in Georgia.”

Sterling said the election so far has been running smoothly.

In regards to money, big bucks are pouring into the Peach State to the tune of $80 million, according to numbers from the firm AdImpact analyzed by NPR.

But Georgia has been in the crosshairs of election deniers. Two years ago, President Joe Biden pulled off an upset win in the state — causing some to share unproven claims the election was stolen and others to threaten violence.

Sterling said this two years ago this month: “A 20-something tech in Gwinnett County today has death threats and a noise put outside saying he should be hung for treason because he was transferring a report on batches from an emu to a county computer so he can read it. It has to stop.”

Today, he says most of that has settled down.

“It’s not nearly the level we saw two years,” Sterling said. “Right wrong or indifferent there were people who didn’t believe in the election system in Georgia how do you get those people back to believing in the election system in the state.”

According to Sterling, it’s a question of time and effort.

“Frankly there’s three things in an election people judge them by,” he said. “Are they fast, are they air, and did my guy win. So we can do the fast and fair part but the did my guy win is kinda out of my hands and the voters hands.”