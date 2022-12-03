Georgia Senate runoff: Candidates rally supporters in final stretch

(NewsNation) — It is as if the whole world is watching as Tuesday’s Georgia Senate runoff election is heading into its final stretch.

Rallying supporters ahead of the election, Sen. Raphael Warnock told his base that if they want to send him back to Washington to serve his first full six-year term, it’s going to come down to turnout.

“People are showing up to vote,” Warnock said. “I don’t want you to underestimate our opposition. They are ruthless.”

His Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, has been vigorously hitting the campaign trail, barnstorming across the state and making stops in Warner, Robbins, Cordele, Tifton and Valdosta on Friday alone.

“If you haven’t voted, make sure you vote by Tuesday Dec. 6. Cordell, Georgia, the watermelon capital of the world, get out and vote,” Walker said.

The latest RealClear Politics average of polls, however, has Walker trailing Warnock by over 3 percentage points.

That’s despite the fact the Republicans have effectively swept the state’s other key races already — scoring victories in the contests for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

Brian Kemp won the highly publicized governor’s race over Stacey Abrams handily.

“Just got through securing my vote for Herschel Walker to help fight 40-year high inflation and secure a disaster at the border,” Kemp said.

Now Kemp is trying to pull Walker across the finish line. But this go-round, Walker is atop the ticket, meaning he can’t ride the Republican governor’s coattails.

Walker was former President Donald Trump’s handpicked choice in the Republican primary — but so far, the 45th president has been steering clear of the race.

Bill Crane, longtime Georgia broadcaster and political analyst, believes that might be the best strategy

His presence to some is dynamic and helpful,” Crane said. “But to as many, if not more, voters, his presence is toxic.”