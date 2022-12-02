(NewsNation) — A teenager campaigning for Raphael Warnock, the Democratic senator running to keep his seat in the Dec. 10 Georgia runoff election, was shot and injured Thursday night.

The teen was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, NewsNation affiliate WAVY reports.

The teen was campaigning in Savannah for Warnock and at the front door of a residence when the suspect, 42-year-old Jimmy Paiz, allegedly fired a shot through the closed door and striking him, the Savannah Police Department said.

This combination of photos shows, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Aug. 3, 2021, left, and Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaking in Perry, Ga., Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo)

Police identified and located Paiz at the residence. He has been charged with aggravated assault and aggravated battery. It was not immediately clear on Friday afternoon whether Paiz had a lawyer to represent him.

“I am saddened to learn about this incident,” Warnock said in a statement emailed to The Associated Press. “I am praying for the victim and their family and wish them a full recovery.”

Warnock faces Republican challenger Herschel Walker in the fast-approaching Georgia Senate runoff election, which was required after neither candidate was able to garner the necessary 50% of votes cast in the general election. Warnock did, however, have around 36,000 votes more than Walker on Nov. 8.

