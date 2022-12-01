Obama heads to Georgia ahead of runoff

This combination of photos shows, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Aug. 3, 2021, left, and Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaking in Perry, Ga., Sept. 25, 2021. Georgia voters have cast more than 1 million ballots ahead of the Dec. 6 runoff between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. (AP Photo)

(NewsNation) — Former President Barack Obama is headed to Georgia ahead of the state’s runoff election as Democrats try to secure a full majority in the U.S. Senate.

There’s been a lot of energy surrounding the Senate race between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker as both candidates try to lock in votes.

The Georgia Secretary of State’s office reports 1.14 million Georgians have already voted early, shattering previous records.

For Warnock, it’s the fourth time in two years he’s found himself in a tight race for Senate. He’s one win away from serving his first full term in Congress, and he’s been hammering the campaign trail ahead of the Dec. 6 runoff.

For Walker, it’s a second shot at Warnock after losing the vote total in November but getting enough votes to force a runoff. This time, it’s winner-take-all, and Walker is promising his supporters better days are on the horizon.

A new poll from The Hill and Emerson College has Warnock leading 51 points to Walker’s 49, a difference that’s within the margin of error.

While Democrats are already projected to take control of the Senate, both parties are bringing in big names to help their candidates. For Obama, it’s his second appearance in Georgia to stump for Warnock.

On the Republican side, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham are set to be in Georgia on Thursday night and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is throwing his support behind Walker.

One notable absence? Former President Donald Trump, who made several stops before Georgia’s 2020 runoff, but has yet to be seen this time around.