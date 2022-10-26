Second woman comes forward with Walker abortion claims

Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker participates in the Nexstar Georgia Senate Debate at District Live at Plant Riverside District in Savannah, Ga., on Friday, October 14, 2022.

(NewsNation) — An unidentified woman spoke publicly for the first time Wednesday as she detailed an alleged six-year relationship with anti-abortion Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker. She said the relationship ended in the 1990s after he pressured her to have an abortion, paid for the procedure and drove her to the clinic.

Attorney Gloria Allred, who is representing the woman identified only as Jane Doe, showed at a news conference Wednesday several exhibits, including birthday cards signed “H,” an old voicemail recording, photographs and hotel receipts.

“Herschel Walker says he is against women having abortions but he pressured me to have one,” the woman said over a Zoom call with reporters Wednesday.

This is the second woman to come forward with claims that she had an abortion following a relationship with Walker. The Republican candidate and former football player has said he supports a ban on abortion without exceptions for rape and incest.

Earlier this year The Daily Beast reported that a woman alleged Walker reimbursed her for an abortion in 2009. The outlet said it reviewed a receipt and a get-well-soon card from Walker, who has denied the allegation and threatened to sue the news outlet.

The New York Times reported Walker pressured the same woman to have a second abortion two years later, and the two broke up when she refused to terminate the pregnancy.

The woman who made the most recent allegations addressed reporters virtually Wednesday without showing her face. She and her attorney went into detail about the woman’s alleged yearslong relationship with Walker and the conversation that ensued when she learned she was pregnant.

She said, in part:

I really didn’t know what to do. I was confused, uncertain and scared. After discussing the pregnancy with Herschel several times, he encouraged me to have an abortion and gave me the money to do so. I went to a clinic in Dallas, but I simply couldn’t go through with it. I left the clinic in tears. When I told Herschel what had happened, he was upset and said he was going to go back to the clinic with me the next day to have the abortion. He then drove me to the clinic the following day and waited for hours in the parking lot. … Jane Doe

Allred has represented women in a number of high-profile cases, such as the family of Nicole Brown Simpson during the trial of her husband, O.J. Simpson. Most recently, she represented women accusing Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault and actor Cuba Gooding Jr. of forcible touching.

This month, Walker met his opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, on the debate stage on NewsNation, and was asked about the report.

“I say that was a lie,” he said. “And I’m not backing down.”

Despite the allegations, Walker has gained ground on the sitting senator, who currently has a 59% chance of keeping his seat, according to Decision Desk HQ.

Warnock’s lead has shrunk considerably since its peak on Oct. 9 when he had an 80% chance of victory.