Walker, Warnock nearly tied in Georgia Senate race

(NewsNation) — Heading into the midterms, much of the nation’s attention is focused on the state of Georgia. Election results in the Peach State could determine the future balance of power in the U.S. Senate.

Incumbent Democratic U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock is facing off against Republican candidate and former football running back Herschel Walker.

Wednesday, NewsNation took a look at Walker’s campaign efforts at a rally. Thursday, we followed Warnock on the trail in Clarkston, Georgia.

The race is neck and neck. Walker and Warnock are nearly tied in the Senate race. The latest polling from AJC/UGA shows that Warnock and Walker are both at 45 percent.

Warnock has reportedly spent much more in the campaign than Walker. Warnock has spent more than $100 million so far, making this one of the most expensive Senate races in the country. Despite that, the race remains in a dead heat.

“The only poll that counts is the one we’ll see on Election Day, so we’ll see,” Warnock said when asked about the latest polls.

Thursday, Georgia beat their record for the amount of people early voting in person. More than two million people have voted early in Georgia so far.

“These are people that got lives. These people care about inflation. They care about the economy. They care about the borders. They care about crime, so they’re getting out to have their voices heard and a vote counted,” Walker commented.

Despite recent polls, both candidates say they are keeping their focus on Election Day.