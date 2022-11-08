Warnock, Walker face off in Georgia Senate race

(NewsNation) —Georgia has already seen a record number of votes this midterm election, with about 2.5 million people who voted early.

One of the biggest races being watched in the country is the tight race for Georgia Senate between incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican candidate Herschel Walker. It is one of the crucial Senate races where control of Congress hangs in the balance.

The two candidates have looked to align themselves with minorities, especially Black voters who account for about a third of eligible voters in Georgia. But otherwise, the two have billed themselves as opposites.

Warnock, a pastor, has already been a senator for two years. Walker, a former football player, is new to politics. The two have ramped up personal attacks on each other in these final days.

“I’ve been waiting to go up against this wolf in sheep’s clothing,” Walker said. “I’ve been waiting to go up against this Marxist that had been telling everybody that he’s a senator for Georgia. No, he’s not. He’s this guy that voted for Joe Biden 96% of the time in just two short years.”

“He’s pretty good at making up things. And now, he wants to get the rest of us to imagine with him that he is of the timber to be a United States senator,” Warnock said.

The race is high stakes and a critical one for both parties. If neither candidate gets 50% of the vote, which is a possibility in Georgia, it could come down to a runoff election in December.

In addition to the Senate race, the Georgia secretary of state is investigating a critical error in Cobb County just outside Atlanta after election workers there discovered about 1,000 absentee ballots were never mailed out.

A judge on Monday extended the deadline for those mail-in ballots to be returned to the Cobb County Election center. Workers there have been overnighting hundreds of ballots to those voters who asked for absentee ballots.