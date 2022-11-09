Warnock, Walker projected to head into runoff for GA Senate race

(NewsNation) — After neither candidate secured enough votes to win the Georgia Senate race outright, incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger Herschel Walker are projected to head into a runoff election, according to NewsNation / Decision Desk HQ.

The race between incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, former NFL player Herschel Walker, was fraught with controversy that thrust the opponents into the national spotlight for months leading up to election day.

Walker, who was running on an anti-abortion platform, was plagued with criticism after multiple women came out alleging he’d pressured them into and paid for their abortions. Walker has maintained that the women are lying and said he supports the Georgia heartbeat bill, which bans almost all abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected. On the flip side, Warnock said he supports a woman’s right to choose.

Warnock — a pastor at the renowned Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta — has not been free of controversy during the campaign. He has faced accusations of trying to evict chronically homeless residents of a low-income housing complex owned by his church. Warnock has maintained that the allegations are false. When asked about personal integrity during a debate, Warnock did not directly answer multiple questions about the eviction issue.

Faith played an outsized role in the Georgia Senate race — a state where nearly 80% of adults identify as Christian — with both candidates discussing their faith on the campaign trail. The sitting senator is a pastor at the famed church where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was a co-pastor in the 60s. Meanwhile, Walker regularly describes himself as a “man of faith” and has credited God for helping him overcome prior struggles with mental health.

Walker and Warnock took starkly different stands on President Joe Biden’s August executive action forgiving some federal student loan debt. Warnock said loan forgiveness would “spur entrepreneurship, homeownership, it helps kids in technical schools and vocational schools, not just four-year colleges, but we need reform.” Walker put his stance on the matter bluntly, saying student loan forgiveness was “unfair,” adding, “I did not co-sign for anyone’s loans.”

Throughout the months and weeks leading up to Election Day, polling indicated the race was a close one, with less than two points between the two opponents just days out. Warnock held a large advantage over Walker in campaign finances, with the incumbent raising $86.5 million and spending $75.9 million compared to the former football star’s $31.6 million raised and $24.2 million spent.

The outcome of this race will affect the partisan balance of the U.S. Senate. Of the 100 Senate seats, 35 will see elections during the midterms, including one special election. Democrats have an effective majority in the chamber, with a 50-50 split and Vice President Kamala Harris acting as the tie-breaking vote. Democrats hold 14 seats and Republicans hold 21 seats up for election in the 2022 midterms.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.