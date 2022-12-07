What does Warnock win mean for Georgia Dems?

(NewsNation) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock’s win in the Georgia runoff gives the Democrats more momentum in Washington and shows how the left has been turning Georgia into a battleground state.

“We have earned the spotlight that we’ve had over the last couple of years. Georgia is a true battleground state,” said Jason Esteves, treasurer of the Georgia Democratic Party.

In November, Georgians reelected Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, but they swung to the other side of the political spectrum in the runoff. Esteves said at times, Kemp and Warnock were running on the same record.

“[Kemp] was taking advantage of a lot of the initiatives that came down from Washington that Reverend Warnock delivered and because of that, the governor had momentum and was able to get reelected,” he said.

The race between Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker was tight, with polls showing narrow margins all the way through Election Day. Both parties poured millions into the race, though the Warnock campaign outspent Walker by $77 million.

Esteves said it’s a sign that winning in Georgia is about more than ad dollars.

“It’s our organizers on the ground canvassing, text banking, phone banking, making sure that we are getting out the diverse, multiracial coalition that we have seen winning this state time and time again,” Esteves said.