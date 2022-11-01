GOP, Dems aim to drive contrast in midterms final stretch

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — As the midterm cycle heads into the home stretch, Republicans and Democrats in key races are working to deliver closing arguments to voters, pushing them to get out to the polls and place their votes in races that will determine which party controls the House and Senate next year.

With seven days left until Election Day, President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama will be the biggest names ramping up their campaign appearances as they look to lift Democrats to victory in key races. While former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence will hit the road for Republicans.

Biden is heading to Florida to underline the contrast between the Democratic and Republican agendas. His trip Tuesday will include taxpayer-funded remarks in Hallandale Beach, where the White House said he would highlight Republicans’ “very different vision” for America. Also on Biden’s schedule are a fundraiser for Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist and a rally for the state’s Democratic Party, including Senate candidate Val Demings, who is hoping to unseat Sen. Marco Rubio.

He is set to campaign in New Mexico on Thursday, California on Friday.

Over the next week, Obama is expected to make stops in New Mexico, Nevada, Arizona and Pennsylvania. Biden will also campaign with Obama in Pennsylvania on Saturday for Senate candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.

Meanwhile, Trump will hold four events over five days in some of the biggest states for races — kicking things off with a rally in Iowa on Wednesday to campaign alongside Sen. Chuck Grassley and Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Then, he’ll head to some of the key battleground states — he has a rally planned in Pennsylvania Friday to support Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz. Trump will then head to Florida on Saturday to campaign with Sen. Marco Rubio. and spend the night before Election Day pushing voters in Ohio to get out and vote for Senate candidate JD Vance.

In Georgia, Pence will be part of bus-stop tours in the state, making appearances with Gov. Brian Kemp who faces a heated re-election battle against Stacey Abrams this election cycle.

As of Tuesday morning, Decision Desk HQ gives Republicans a 51% chance of winning control of the Senate. In the House, Republicans continue to hold a big projected lead, with a 77% chance they win control.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.